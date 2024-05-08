Allegheny County police horse who made a miraculous recovery from a serious injury retires

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An Allegheny County Police horse is retiring, for good this time.

Brando joined the department’s mounted unit in 2014.

In 2018, he suffered a “catastrophic” leg injury. After months of unsuccessful treatment, a vet recommended that Brando be euthanized.

But, Brando still had more to give. The department says in the days following that devastating recommendation, Brando started to improve and was later retired to Round Hill Park for further treatment. Somehow, he made a fully recovery and came back to duty in 2021.

Brando, who is approximately 24 years old, is now officially retired for good and will live out his days in comfort at Round Hill Park.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group