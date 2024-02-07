Local

Allegheny County police security officer honored for treating overdose patient at courthouse

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A security officer with the Allegheny County Police Department received a commendation after she helped an overdose patient at the courthouse.

According to Allegheny County police, security officer Kathleen Stover was working at the Allegheny County Courthouse on Jan. 30 when she encountered a locked door. The door was only able to be locked from the inside.

Officer Stover felt something was unusual about the situation, police said. She also heard a voice on the other side of the door, but the person wasn’t communicating back to Officer Stover, who was concerned for the person’s welfare.

Police said Officer Stover got County Facilities to enter the room, where a woman was suffering from an apparent overdose.

Officer Stover administered Narcan and requested EMS, police said. The woman regained consciousness and was treated by EMS.

Officer Stover received a commendation for a job well done, police said.

