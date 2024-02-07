Allegheny County police security officer honored for treating overdose patient at courthouse

PITTSBURGH — A security officer with the Allegheny County Police Department received a commendation after she helped an overdose patient at the courthouse.

According to Allegheny County police, security officer Kathleen Stover was working at the Allegheny County Courthouse on Jan. 30 when she encountered a locked door. The door was only able to be locked from the inside.

Officer Stover felt something was unusual about the situation, police said. She also heard a voice on the other side of the door, but the person wasn’t communicating back to Officer Stover, who was concerned for the person’s welfare.

Police said Officer Stover got County Facilities to enter the room, where a woman was suffering from an apparent overdose.

Officer Stover administered Narcan and requested EMS, police said. The woman regained consciousness and was treated by EMS.

Officer Stover received a commendation for a job well done, police said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group