Local

Allegheny County road closed due to poles, wires down

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

LINCOLN, Pa. — A road in Allegheny County is closed because of downed poles and wires.

According to Lincoln Boro VFRC #1 on Facebook, Liberty Way is closed in the 4100 block due to poles and wires down.

A photo from the scene shows wires draping over a tractor-trailer.

Duquesne Light is on the scene, the company said. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

West Smithfield Street is also closed.

