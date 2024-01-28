Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies arrest fugitive in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Detectives with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was considered a fugitive in Penn Hills.

Police say Trevon Boddy, 24, has been wanted since August of last year after he did not show up to a violation hearing while on probation.

Boddy pleaded guilty to one count of carrying a firearm without a license in Aug. 2021.

Authorities learned that Boddy was staying at his mother’s house on Pennwood Drive in Penn Hills this week. They went to his house on Saturday and arrested him without incident.

Boddy is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

