Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office dog visits woman at UPMC Presby

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The facility dog at the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office visited a woman at UPMC Presby on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said Lassen and his handler went to visit Jada, 19, who is currently in the hospital.

“Being the true gentleman that he is, Lassen instantly became Jada’s friend, bringing a smile to her face and comfort to her day,” a Facebook post reads.

