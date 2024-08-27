Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Ranger returns to work after cancer treatment

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A K-9 officer with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office returned to work after being out for cancer treatment.

K-9 Ranger returned to work Monday after undergoing five months of treatment.

The 8-year-old bloodhound was diagnosed with oral cancer in April. The diagnosis was early in the disease and there was no sign of it spreading, the sheriff’s office said.

Ranger underwent surgery to remove most of the cancer, but not all of it. After the surgery, he went through two rounds of electrochemotherapy in Virginia. He is now on an oral melanoma vaccine regimen, which he will receive on a regular basis for the remainder of his life.

The sheriff’s office said the cancer has not affected Ranger’s ability to work and has not impacted his tracking skills.

