Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office promotes Commander Manning to Chief Deputy Sheriff

There’s a new chief deputy sheriff in Allegheny County.

A ceremony at the county courthouse on Friday morning marked the promotion of Richard Manning from commander to deputy chief. He’s been serving as acting chief since February.

During the ceremony, Manning became emotional and thanked his family for their support.

According to Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus, Manning joined the agency in 1999 at the age of 19. Since then, he’s served in almost every division of the office and at every rank.

He’s received commendations over the years and is a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy.

