Allegheny County to soon dispatch fire calls for Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK — Allegheny County 911 dispatchers will soon dispatch the Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company to emergencies.

Starting Nov. 3, Allegheny County 911 will handle all incoming emergency calls and directly dispatch the Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company. The Bethel Park Dispatch Center will still dispatch police and serve as a point of contact for residents at the municipal building.

The fire company says it’s also working with neighboring mutual aid services on a shared channel, which they say will enhance engagement with other first responders.

With this change, any person or business with a fire alarm system monitored by the Bethel Park Dispatch Center can choose to have it connected directly to the Allegheny County 911 Center. To make that update, call your alarm company and ask that the dispatch number be changed to 412-473-3370.

The fire company says updating the number isn’t required, but it will be the quickest way to reach the fire department through your alarm company.

Officials expect the transition to be seamless and improve fire department operations.

