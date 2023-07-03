Bone marrow donor found for McCandless baby battling rare condition after months of searching

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — After months of searching, a bone marrow donor has been found for a McCandless baby who is battling a rare genetic condition.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Family searching for bone marrow donor for McCandless baby battling rare genetic condition

Clementine is one of 10 people who have been diagnosed with the condition, which is a rare gene mutation to her TLR8 gene.

A bone marrow transplant is expected to greatly improve her outlook and condition.

The family announced the news Monday night on Facebook.

The family will leave for St. Louis to begin treatment on July 9. Clementine will start chemotherapy on July 24. Her bone marrow transplant is scheduled for Aug. 3.

If you’d like to learn more about becoming a bone marrow donor, click here.

If you’d like to donate to the Blackham family, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group