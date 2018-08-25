Divers preparing to go in Allegheny River after reports of drowning

PLUM, Pa. - Dive teams are preparing to go into the Allegheny River after reports of a drowning in Plum.
Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 there is police and first responder activity in the 300 block of Barking Road.
Divers are going into the water along the Allegheny River in Plum Borough after a person reportedly drown #wpxi pic.twitter.com/9Dc8NULUSC— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) August 25, 2018
According to one of our photographers at the scene, the Monroeville Dive Team is present.
Allegheny County police are also on the scene.
We have a crew at the scene working to learn more information. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates.
