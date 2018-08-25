  • Divers preparing to go in Allegheny River after reports of drowning

    PLUM, Pa. - Dive teams are preparing to go into the Allegheny River after reports of a drowning in Plum.

    Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 there is police and first responder activity in the 300 block of Barking Road.

    According to one of our photographers at the scene, the Monroeville Dive Team is present. 

    Allegheny County police are also on the scene. 

