Dormont police find missing 10-year-old boy

DORMONT, Pa. — UPDATE: He has been found safe.

Dormont police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

According to police, Dominic Mulig left his house on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

Mulig is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs between 75 and 80 lbs and has curly hair.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt with gray shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

