    PITTSBURGH - Two homes caught fire in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood Wednesday night.

    Heavy flames and smoke were seen coming from one of the homes along Idlewild Street when our crew got there.

    The deputy fire chief told Channel 11 the house where the fire started was vacant, but the house next door was not.

    No one was injured.

