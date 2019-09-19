PITTSBURGH - Two homes caught fire in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood Wednesday night.
Heavy flames and smoke were seen coming from one of the homes along Idlewild Street when our crew got there.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The deputy fire chief told Channel 11 the house where the fire started was vacant, but the house next door was not.
No one was injured.
TRENDING NOW:
- Infant in critical condition with multiple skull and bone fractures, father charged
- Navy verifies UFO videos are real, shouldn't have been released
- Police officer accused of sexually assaulting woman in police vehicle
- VIDEO: Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez denied bail, facing more charges
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}