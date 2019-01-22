Plum school bus crashes; no students aboard

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. - A Plum Borough School District bus crashed Tuesday afternoon, although no students were aboard.
The crash occurred on Route 286 near the intersection with Abers Creek Road, the district said.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene. It was not immediately clear how the crash happened or if there were any injuries.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mom of 4, including newborn twins, vanishes after leaving bar
- Woman killed in crash on icy road identified
- Mayor Peduto calls out DA for gun control comments, says 'arrest me'
- VIDEO: Recall Alert: 8 Lots of Irbesartan Blood Pressure Medications Recalled
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}