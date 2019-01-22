  • Plum school bus crashes; no students aboard

    PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. - A Plum Borough School District bus crashed Tuesday afternoon, although no students were aboard.

    The crash occurred on Route 286 near the intersection with Abers Creek Road, the district said.

    Emergency personnel responded to the scene. It was not immediately clear how the crash happened or if there were any injuries.

