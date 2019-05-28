PITTSBURGH - Money could have been at the heart of the fight that ended with a man dead Friday night.
According to police, Michael McDonald barged into the shooter's home before he was shot in the chest and died.
Related Headlines
Police said McDonald, a husband and father of two, was in a dispute with the man who ultimately killed him.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to people who knew McDonald and the other man, the fight had been simmering for days over money. The man who shot McDonald claimed he was owed money for doing dump truck work for McDonald's company.
After many ugly and threatening texts between the men, McDonald reportedly drove to the other man's home in Robinson Township to confront him. Police said he barged in, and that's when the homeowner pulled out a shotgun.
Allegheny County Police said they are letting the District Attorney decide if any charges will be filed. Some police sources told Channel 11 that probably would not happen.
TRENDING NOW:
- National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes on Saturday
- Memorial Day 2019: Parades, events, ceremonies happening in Pittsburgh
- Two men killed in failed attempt to jump open drawbridge in car, officials say
- VIDEO: More high school graduates opting for future that doesn't include college
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}