    A man and woman are in jail after a drug bust at a home along Swissvale Avenue, which is near a local school.

    Police said they found drugs, money and weapons in the home after they got a search warrant for the trafficking of crack cocaine.

    According to court documents, once police got inside "Alexander stated he did not sell drugs and there were not any drugs inside the residence."

    He then told police there was a small amount of marijuana in the kitchen cabinet, but police found more than that once they finished searching the house, according to police.

    Some of the stuff police said they found was fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, a loaded AK-47 magazine and a bag of 9mm ammo.

    After that, police arrested Robert Alexander and Natasha Essex.

