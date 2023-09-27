Allegheny County’s Independent Police Review Board launches formal complaint forms

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Independent Police Review Board for Allegheny County has a new way to issue complaints.

The independent citizen board launched formal complaint forms that can be found on the board’s website.

Three options are available on the site: online, a PDF fillable form or a download of a blank complaint form.

The Independent Police Review Board was created in 2021 after Allegheny County passed legislation which allows it to receive and review allegations of misconduct filed by members of the public against police officers in the region.

The nine-member board is comprised of four members appointed by County Council, four members appointed by the County Executive, and one member appointed jointly by County Council and the County Executive. The members serve staggered terms and are limited to two consecutive four-year terms.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group