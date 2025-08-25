Allegheny Health Network rebounds as Highmark Health faces insurance industry challenges

Allegheny Health Network continued its recovery, seeing its bottom line improve in the first half of the year while headwinds in the insurance industry weighed on some of parent company Highmark Health.

AHN’s revenue was $2.8 billion in the six months ended June 30, up from $2.5 billion in the same period in 2024, according to data released Thursday. Operating income rose $129 million year-over-year to $72 million as the health system saw more patients and under new President Mark Sevco increased its efficiency.

There were single-digit increases in the first half of 2025 in inpatient discharges, outpatient registrations and emergency room visits.

Highmark Health’s revenue overall was $16.5 billion through June 30, up from $14.7 billion in the same period in 2024. Operating gain was $121 million, down from $307 million a year ago.

