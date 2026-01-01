Local

Allegheny Health Network welcomes first baby born at one of its hospitals in 2026

Allegheny Health Network welcomes first baby born at one of its hospitals in 2026 Solis Family from left to right: Archer (5), Baby Marina, Rachel (mom), Tyler (dad) and Bastian (9). (Allegheny Health Network/Allegheny Health Network)
By WPXI.com News Staff

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An Irwin couple welcomed the first baby to be born at an Allegheny Health Network hospital in 2026.

Baby Marina Solis, was born at 12:19 a.m. at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville on New Year’s Day, AHN said.

Solis weighs 7 pounds and 14 ounces. She is 20 inches long.

Her parents are Rachel and Tyler Solis, of Irwin.

She is the fourth child in her family; her older siblings are Bastian, 9, Archer, 5, and Emberly, 23 months.

The family will receive a year of free diapers provided by the Western PA Diaper Bank in celebration of the special occasion.

