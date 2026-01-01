Allegheny Health Network welcomes first baby born at one of its hospitals in 2026

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An Irwin couple welcomed the first baby to be born at an Allegheny Health Network hospital in 2026.

Baby Marina Solis, was born at 12:19 a.m. at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville on New Year’s Day, AHN said.

Solis weighs 7 pounds and 14 ounces. She is 20 inches long.

Her parents are Rachel and Tyler Solis, of Irwin.

She is the fourth child in her family; her older siblings are Bastian, 9, Archer, 5, and Emberly, 23 months.

The family will receive a year of free diapers provided by the Western PA Diaper Bank in celebration of the special occasion.

