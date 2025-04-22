Allegheny Valley Hospital deploys sustainable packaging from local startup Parcel Health

Allegheny Valley Hospital is now deploying sustainable pill bottle packaging as part of a partnership with local startup Parcel Health.

Parcel Health is a startup co-founded by Melinda Su-En Lee and Mallory Barrett with the goal of reducing the amount of plastic pill bottle waste. Following involvement in the AHN-backed AlphaLab accelerator, the company’s paper-based pill bottles, the Tully Tube, are being rolled out to the health network’s hospitals’ pharmacies, starting with Allegheny Valley.

“AHN being such a well-known name in Pittsburgh and beyond with them growing as a health system, for them to sort of stand behind us, not only have they invested through AlphaLab, but also as our customer. It means a lot to us that they trust us and are willing to bring this product to market with us,” Lee said.

