Allegheny Valley man arrested on child pornography charges

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man from the Allegheny Valley has been arrested and is charged with possessing child pornography, police say.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says Tyler Slezak, 25, of Natrona Heights, surrendered to detectives on Wednesday afternoon at Magisterial District Judge Carolyn S. Bengel’s office in Brackenridge.

Slezak is facing five felony counts of possessing child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Court records show a CyberTip led detectives to begin investigating Slezak.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Slezak’s home, where they say they seized a cellphone containing files of child pornography.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says Slezak was released on a non-monetary bond, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 18.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group