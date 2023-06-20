Allen Robinson II looking for rebound in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — When Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent in 2022, it was a huge deal — both literally and figuratively. Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal in L.A. and became the latest haul for a team that never wanted to wait for its own draft picks.

After drafting all-world defensive tackle Aaron Donald, these Rams rose to prominence with a bunch of high-profile trades and free agent signings, and Robinson was supposed to help keep the franchise on top after its 2021 Super Bowl win.

But 2022 was a year to forget for both Robinson and the Rams. Robinson dealt with an injury that cut short his season, and even when he was on the field, he struggled to fit into the offense the way it was envisioned.

