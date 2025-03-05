Almost 70% of main replacement project completed on Becks Run Road, Pennsylvania American Water says

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania American Water announced that it has surpassed the midway mark for the Becks Run Road water main replacement project.

The water company said contractors have completed almost 70% of the aging 42-inch water mains along the busy South Hills road.

“We appreciate the ongoing patience of our project corridor residents, businesses and motorists as we upgrade this aging infrastructure to ensure high-quality water service for our valued customers in the greater Pittsburgh area,” said Pennsylvania American Water Director of Operation Jake Gentile.

The work is part of a major infrastructure investment project related to the Hays Mine Treatment Plant, which serves approximately 137,000 customers in southern Allegheny County and northern Washington County.

Since the project started in June of 2024, American Water has installed around two miles of new water main along Becks Run Road from Wagnert Street toward the Hays Mine Water Treatment Plant at Agnew Road and in the lower section of Becks Run Road from East Carson Street to Susquehanna Street.

The project is currently underway in the middle section of Becks Run Road between Susquehanna Street and Wagner Street. Traffic is limited in this section of the road, and drivers are asked to use caution.

The entire replacement project is expected to be completed by mid-summer.

