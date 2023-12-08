‘Always ready to lend a hand’: Etna’s mayor of nearly 2 decades passes away

ETNA, Pa. — The Borough of Etna Police Department announced that their Mayor, Thomas Rengers, has died.

Rengers served as mayor of the borough for nearly 19 years. Before that, he served on the council for 11 years.

The police department said Rengers will be remembered for his great public speaking and his “take-charge” personality. They added that he was a hard worker and was always ready to lend a hand when needed.

Regners founded the borough’s deck hockey league in 1995.

“Mayor Rengers will be greatly missed by the Borough of Etna. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, children, and grandchildren. Thank you for your service Mayor Rengers, We will take it from here,” the department said in a social media post.

