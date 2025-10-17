Amazon partners with local university for AI research hub

PITTSBURGH — Amazon and Carnegie Mellon University have partnered to launch a new artificial intelligence research hub.

The CMU-Amazon AI Innovation Hub will see Amazon provide an undisclosed amount of funding for research projects, fellowship and other initiatives, including workshops and symposiums. It will focus on AI and robotics and explore research for responsible AI development and cloud infrastructure.

“The convergence of agentic AI, robotics and natural language processing represents an unprecedented opportunity to reshape how we live and work,” AWS Vice President of Agentic AI Swami Sivasubramanian said in a prepared statement. “By partnering with CMU, a recognized pioneer in these fields, we’re creating an ecosystem where breakthrough research can be rapidly transformed into solutions that benefit society at large.”

