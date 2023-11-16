Amazon removes eye drops from platform after warning letter from FDA

Amazon is in the process of removing seven eye drops from its platform following a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Reuters reports.

The eye drops flagged in the letter to Amazon include Similasan Pink Eye Relief, Can-C Eye Drops, Optique 1 Eye Drops and OcluMed Eye Drops, among others.

