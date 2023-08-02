Ambridge, Baden, Edgeworth residents remain under boil water advisory

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Three communities along the Ohio River are currently under a boil water advisory.

Ambridge, Baden, and Edgeworth residents have been unable to safely drink water straight from the tap since Sunday night, following a water main break.

Residents, like Lacey Sabol in Ambridge, are filling up and boiling several pots at a time.

RELATED >>> Boil water advisory issued for Ambridge, Edgeworth, Baden

“You’ve got to sit here and do all this and then let it boil for over a minute just to make sure there’s no bacteria in it, then you have to let it cool down, so it’s annoying. It definitely is,” Sabol said.

The Ambridge Water Authority said Sunday’s water main break caused an increased risk for microbial contamination.

Everyone in the three impacted communities should be using bottled water, or boiling water, for drinking, cooking, making ice, and brushing their teeth.

“They sent like an automated call and immediately I came in here and started boiling water. I had a case, I just bought it, but then the stores are going to start going out of cases of water. That’s what I’m worried about,” Sabol said.

The Water Authority hopes to lift the advisory on Thursday, at the earliest, after two consecutive days of clean test results.

In the first round of testing, one of 10 samples failed, according to General Manager Krissy Zon.

While the boil advisory remains, Sabol and her family will be following all the precautions and even boiling tap water before giving it to their cats.

“It’s really scary. You don’t know what’s in that water,” said Sabol.

Fellow Ambridge resident Richard Dobrosielski is doing the same while trying to remain positive.

“There’s some people complaining,” he said. “You see some stuff online. It happens. Not everyone is going to be happy about it. No one’s happy about it, but they’ll get it fixed. I’m not too concerned.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group