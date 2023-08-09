Ambridge man facing over a dozen charges for sexual assault allegations, police looking for victims

PITTSBURGH — An Ambridge man was arrested on sexual assault allegations and Pittsburgh police is now searching for additional victims.

According to police, Jonathan Vance, 37, was arrested on August 4 while already incarcerated at the Beaver County Jail for unrelated charges. He’s facing over a dozen charges, including sexual assault, false imprisonment and terroristic threats.

Pittsburgh police believe Vance may have additional victims and urge anyone who may be a victim to call 412-323-7141.

