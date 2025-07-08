Ambridge Police investigating vehicle thefts, asking residents for video footage

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — The Ambridge Police Department is asking residents for video footage as they investigate several vehicle thefts.

Police said three males have been seen on video walking closely together wearing dark clothing.

Officers are looking for video from July 8 between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. in the 1400 to 2100 block of Lenz Avenue, along with Hazel Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number for Ambridge Police at 724-266-32770.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group