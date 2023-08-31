Ambridge police searching for people considered ‘primary suspects’ in vape store burglary

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — The Ambridge Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people considered primary suspects in a robbery.

According to police, the burglary happened at Vape & Roll With It at 751 Merchant Street at around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 8.

Two people seen in a surveillance photo are the primary suspects in the burglary. One was wearing an orange jacket with the hood up while the other was wearing a yellow jacket and glasses.

Anyone with tips on the people’s identities is asked to call Ambridge police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group