Ambridge police searching for people considered ‘primary suspects’ in vape store burglary

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — The Ambridge Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people considered primary suspects in a robbery.

According to police, the burglary happened at Vape & Roll With It at 751 Merchant Street at around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 8.

Two people seen in a surveillance photo are the primary suspects in the burglary. One was wearing an orange jacket with the hood up while the other was wearing a yellow jacket and glasses.

Anyone with tips on the people’s identities is asked to call Ambridge police.

