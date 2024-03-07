Ambridge School District warns families of inappropriate photos shared between students on Snapchat

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — An email from Ambridge School District was sent out to families this week alerting them of a concerning incident.

The district said they were made aware of inappropriate photos through Snapchat circulating between students at the middle school, as well as Highland and State Street Elementary Schools.

“I think parents have to get more involved in blocking this stuff, not giving their children 100% access to the phones,” said Donna Bell.

A middle school parent said they got an email last week from the district regarding a similar incident too.

The district said administrators are investigating the matter with school police.

They also encourage parents to check their children’s phones.

The Ambridge police chief said they are working with the district on this case and the investigation is ongoing.

