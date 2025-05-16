American Airlines adds flights for Steelers, Penn State fans to attend away games

American Airlines is adding special flights and larger aircraft aimed at bringing more Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State fans to their home team’s away games in the upcoming National Football League season.

Steelers fans who want to get to the Sunday night, Nov. 9 game against the Los Angeles Chargers will see a special “fan flight” leaving Pittsburgh on Nov. 7. There also will be a return flight to Pittsburgh after the Nov. 9 game, apparently in addition to the daily Pittsburgh-Los Angeles service that began earlier this year. Only the regular flight, which departs Pittsburgh at 5:57 p.m. and arrives at 8:05 p.m. at Los Angeles International Airport, was on the American Airlines website Thursday morning.

The additional Pittsburgh service is part of 185 additional flights American Airlines (Nasdaq: AAL) rolled out Thursday as part of its temporary schedule additions to serve football fansnow that the NFL schedule has been released. American Airlines said the extra flights add more than 22,000 seats. American also said it would have four daily flights to Dublin, Ireland, in September, from Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago and Charlotte.The Steelers will play the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 28 in Croke Park, Dublin.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group