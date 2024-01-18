American Cancer Society projects 2M people will be diagnosed with cancer this year

PITTSBURGH — New numbers from the American Cancer Society show a drastic jump as two million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed this year.

“I was told even by my PCP you are too young. That is the narrative and that is the narrative that I think needs to change because cancer does not discriminate,” said Maria Costa.

Costa was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 33. She told Channel 11 she was not alone as she went through treatment, the patients around her were just as young.

“It makes you think, ‘Why?’ I don’t have the gene,” Costa said.

Costa doesn’t have the answer and neither do the doctors.

“We know what happens and the mutation that occurs that leads to the cancer development but why that mutation occurs in that person, why then, why now those are the things we don’t have an answer too,” Dr. David Bartlett, AHN Cancer Chair, said.

When you look at those numbers, it breaks down to 5,500 new cancer cases a day and 1,600 deaths a day.

“That doesn’t shock me from my experience alone and this type of community I’m in now, it’s all people, it’s all ages. It’s terrifying,” Costa said.

So what’s the reason for the drastic jump?

“The biggest issue is the population is growing, so you are going to see more cancers. Also we are seeing more increases of the common cancers,” Bartlett said.

That’s why both Costa and Dr. Bartlett believe getting screened early can help save lives.

“My oncologist told me it was probably growing inside me for many years, so if I had gotten my mammogram in 2021 my story would look totally different,” Costa said.

We are seeing more people getting screened. In just the last year, AHN saw 61 percent more people getting screened locally. Dr. Bartlett hopes a new blood test down the line that will test for all cancers may be the answer.

“I really believe the future will be a blood test which will get rid of all these other tests so I would say there is hope for better screenings,” Bartlett said.

Allegheny Health Network does do cancer screenings every month in different locations across the region. The next one is Feb. 17 at AGH on the Northside

Click here to register.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group