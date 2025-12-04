American Eagle heading into holiday season with sales bounce back

PITTSBURGH — American Eagle’s leadership told investors and analysts a full turnaround story just in time for the holiday season in the company’s third quarter earnings call, featuring key cameos by Sydney Sweeney, Travis Kelce and Martha Stewart.

After a difficult May earnings call in which the company reported a 5% decline and paused offering guidance amid an uncertain business climate, American Eagle Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Jay Schottenstein and the rest of the South Side-baed retailer’s top management team reported record revenue for the third quarter in an earnings call coming after a strong Black Friday heading into the all important holiday sales season.

“That first quarter we got kicked very hard but nobody quit,” said Schottenstein, detailing the thorough effort by the company’s staff to adjust to the changing realities of a challenging business climate that enabled him to report “the trend change we’ve seen across brands” in which American Eagle “delivered record revenue in the third quarter and have very strong momentum that carried into the fourth quarter.”

