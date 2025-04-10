American Legion building in Troy Hill demolished days after wall collapses

PITTSBURGH — Crews have fully knocked down a building that partially collapsed in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood over the weekend.

Part of the back wall of the old vacant American Legion building on Hatteras Street collapsed Saturday, leading to the emergency demolition on Wednesday.

Crews began bringing down the building on Wednesday morning but had to pause at one point due to an “equipment issue.” However, it was too dangerous to leave the building partially demolished, and eventually, the entire building was knocked down in the afternoon.

Crews now have to break down debris so it’s small enough to be hauled away.

