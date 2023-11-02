‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean to perform in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. — Get ready to say hi, hi to Mr. American Pie.

Don McLean, known for hits like American Pie, Castles in the Air and Vincent will be performing at the Carnegie Library of Homestead on Friday, Nov. 10.

The Grammy award honoree and Songwriters Hall of Fame member will be singing classic hits and fan favorites from throughout the years.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group