‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean to perform in Munhall

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Don McLean 50th Anniversary "American Pie" Tour - Nashville, TN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Singer & songwriter Don McLean performs at the Ryman Auditorium on May 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

MUNHALL, Pa. — Get ready to say hi, hi to Mr. American Pie.

Don McLean, known for hits like American Pie, Castles in the Air and Vincent will be performing at the Carnegie Library of Homestead on Friday, Nov. 10.

The Grammy award honoree and Songwriters Hall of Fame member will be singing classic hits and fan favorites from throughout the years.

