American Red Cross experiencing emergency blood shortage, supply drops by 25%

PITTSBURGH — The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage.

According to a news release, the national blood supply has fallen by over 25%.

Blood donors of all types, especially those with type O blood, are encouraged to give as soon as possible.

“It’s critical hospitals have both type O positive and O negative blood ready to go for patients in the most life-threatening situations,” said Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross. “Type O is especially important for victims of accidents and other trauma who are receiving emergency treatment. Now is the time for donors of all blood types to give and ensure hospital shelves can be restocked before any impact to patient care.”

Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma through Aug. 31 will receive a $20 Amazon gift card by email.

