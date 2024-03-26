American Red Cross offering ‘Godzilla x Kong’ shirt to donors

The American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors and is offering an incentive to donate.

When donors give March 25 through April 7, they’ll get an exclusive “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” and Red Cross T-shirt.

Donors who give April 8-28 will get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards.

The Red Cross has seen an encouraging increase in the blood supply, but blood and platelet donation appointments remain vital. People of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, are needed.

To book a time to donate, visit RedCrossBlooand.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

