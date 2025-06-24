Amid extreme heat, Duquesne Light is also preparing for storms that could lead to power outages

PITTSBURGH — The ongoing heat isn’t the only thing Duquesne Light Company is managing.

The utility company is also preparing for possible severe weather on Wednesday afternoon and evening, which could come with isolated 60-70 mph wind gusts.

DLC says the combination of strong winds and extreme heat could impact the grid and damage equipment, which could result in service disruptions.

The company already increased staffing to manage outages from the heat, and is doing so again to safely respond to any outages from storms. DLC warns that potentially hazardous conditions could delay response times during severe weather.

While DLC hopes to minimize any service interruptions, they’re also issuing storm preparation reminders so customers are ready for anything. Those reminders include:

Ensure that cell phones and other necessary electronics are fully charged.

Drink plenty of water and have ice handy to use for cooling packs.

Keep supplies in an emergency preparedness kit, including water bottles, non-perishable food, first-aid supplies, flashlights and a battery-powered radio.

Sign up for outage notifications through your DLC account to stay informed.

If power does go out:

Call 9-1-1 for any emergency medical issues.

Report it on DLC’s free mobile app or on DuquesneLight.com. Those without internet access can call 888-393-7100.

Avoid any downed power lines, give ample space to lineworkers and stay away from objects or puddles that are in contact with downed power lines.

Report downed wires or other hazardous situations to DLC’s emergency number at 888-393-7000.

Use flashlights or battery-operated lanterns for emergency lighting. Avoid using candles or other potential fire hazards.

Avoid opening refrigerator and freezer doors. Food will stay frozen in a fully loaded freezer for 36-48 hours if the door remains closed.

Seek a location with air conditioning when possible. CitiParks has opened six cooling centers through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. DLC’s outage map also holds information to open cooling centers around Allegheny and Beaver counties.

