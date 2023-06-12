Andrew McCutchen, Derek Shelton give thoughts on 2,000 hits

PITTSBURGH — 26,770 witnessed Andrew McCutchen achieve history in the first inning with a 102.9 mph single into left field, resulting in his 2,000th career hit.

With his first-inning hit, McCutchen became just the 291st player in major league history to have at least 2,000 hits during their career.

Knowing McCutchen, he just cared about getting the win, as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the New York Mets 2-1 and took the series Sunday afternoon.

Nonetheless, it was a special moment for McCutchen, the team, and the city of Pittsburgh.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group