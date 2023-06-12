Local

Andrew McCutchen, Derek Shelton give thoughts on 2,000 hits

By Cody Potanko

Andrew McCutchen, Derek Shelton give thoughts on 2,000 hits Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) watches the action of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, May 24, in Pittsburgh. Texas Rangers won 3-2. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) (Barry Reeger/AP)

By Cody Potanko

PITTSBURGH — 26,770 witnessed Andrew McCutchen achieve history in the first inning with a 102.9 mph single into left field, resulting in his 2,000th career hit.

With his first-inning hit, McCutchen became just the 291st player in major league history to have at least 2,000 hits during their career.

Knowing McCutchen, he just cared about getting the win, as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the New York Mets 2-1 and took the series Sunday afternoon.

Nonetheless, it was a special moment for McCutchen, the team, and the city of Pittsburgh.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Part of highway collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck fire
  • Doctor accused of submitting hundreds of false claims steps down as chair of a department in UPMC
  • Local contractor accused of taking $50K from customer, not finishing job
  • VIDEO:15-year-old boy dead after shooting in New Castle, 2 other juveniles injured
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read