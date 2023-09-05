Andrew McCutchen exits game as precaution with left Achilles tendon tightness

PITTSBURGH — Shortly after Andrew McCutchen gave the Pirates a 4-2 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers with an RBI double in Monday’s game, the Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter was escorted off the field by the club’s medical staff.

With two outs in the fifth, Connor Joe flied out to center field and McCutchen was grabbing his lower left leg as he came up hobbling in between second and third base at the conclusion of the inning.

Two innings later, Miguel Andujar stepped up to the on-deck circle in place of McCutchen as it was revealed McCutchen was removed from the game against the Brewers as a precaution with left Achilles tendon tightness. He’s currently being examined by the Pirates’ medical staff.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group