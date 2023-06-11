Andrew McCutchen notches 2,000th career hit

PITTSBURGH — In his first at-bat against the New York Mets on Sunday, Andrew McCutchen ripped a single to left field for the 2,000th hit of his major league career.

The base hit came off of Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco to leadoff the bottom of the first inning.

By reaching the milestone, McCutchen became the 291st player in history to get to 2,000 hits. He currently ranks fifth amongst active players in hits.

