Andrew McCutchen turns back the clock in Pirates home opener

The days of Andrew McCutchen roaming the outfield grass are becoming less frequent at this stage of his career.

McCutchen, now 38 years old, will always be best remembered for his days manning center field for the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier in his career. His sliding plays and leaping grabs up against the fence were part of the reason he won a Gold Glove there in 2013.

But McCutchen returned to the Pirates prior to the start of the 2023 season to be the team’s primary designated hitter.

He’s only played the outfield sparingly since he returned, with his last start in right field last year on May 19. But the veteran was in the lineup as a right fielder in the Pirates’ 9-4 loss to the New York Yankees in their home opener on Friday.

