Andujar’s big night, Palacios’ late homer give Pirates 8-6 win over Cubs

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

CHICAGO — Miguel Andujar collected three hits and drove in three runs and Joshua Palacios came up big with a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the ninth to give the Pittsburgh Pirates an 8-6 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday night.

The Pirates’ win earned them a series win over the Cubs for the first time since they took two out of three from them last June.

