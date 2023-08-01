Andy Warhol Museum celebrates artist’s birthday with free admission Friday

PITTSBURGH — The Andy Warhol Museum is celebrating Warhol’s birthday by making admission Friday afternoon.

Art lovers can get into the museum for free from 5-10 p.m. Friday, and get a cupcake, too.

As a part of the birthday celebration, visitors who make a $20 purchase will get a free pair of Happy Socks while supplies last.

The museum is one of three in Pittsburgh that are offering free admission throughout the month of August.

