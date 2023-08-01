Local

Andy Warhol Museum celebrates artist’s birthday with free admission Friday

By WPXI.com News Staff

Andy Warhol FILE - In this file photo dated 1976, showing pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York. Andy Warhol’s portraits of New York drag queens and trans women are going on display at London’s Tate Modern art gallery, in “a more human and personal look”, that aims to find new angles on the iconic American artist, in a show starting in March 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, FILE) (RICHARD DREW/AP)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Andy Warhol Museum is celebrating Warhol’s birthday by making admission Friday afternoon.

Art lovers can get into the museum for free from 5-10 p.m. Friday, and get a cupcake, too.

As a part of the birthday celebration, visitors who make a $20 purchase will get a free pair of Happy Socks while supplies last.

The museum is one of three in Pittsburgh that are offering free admission throughout the month of August.

Related coverage >>> 3 Pittsburgh museums offering free admission every day in August

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested on domestic abuse charges
  • Alligator spotted in river in Armstrong County
  • Over 40 events planned for Pittsburgh’s National Night Out 2023
  • VIDEO: Parents, community voice concern over revised book policy at local school district
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read