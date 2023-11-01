Local

Annual Butterball Turkey Talk-Line ready to help holiday cooks

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Have a question about your holiday bird? The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is ready to help.

More than 50 Turkey Talk-Line experts are back to answer turkey-related questions for its 42nd season.

From now through Dec. 24, the talk line will be answering questions and lending support as holiday hosts begin to plan, shop, prep and finally cook their turkeys.

So, whether you don’t know what size bird to buy or you didn’t defrost in time, call the experts at 1-800-BUTTERBALL or visit www.Butterball.com.

