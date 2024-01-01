Annual Connellsville Polar Plunge held to benefit local food bank

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — The Connellsville Polar Bear Club made its 20th annual jump into the Youghiogheny River on New Year’s Day.

The club holds the “Polar Plunge” each year to benefit the local food bank.

All jumpers and spectators were encouraged to bring a donation to the Connellsville Area Community Ministries food bank.

The food bank had a water main break before the holidays, which caused flooding and made the need for donations even greater.

Afterward, the club had a bonfire and local teachers provided hot chocolate.

