Annual event collects hundreds of toys for New Kensington area families

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — The New Kensington community came out Saturday to support Dr. York’s annual toy drive.

Dr. Lawrence York has run the toy drive for more than 25 years alongside the Salvation Army. Organizers say an estimated 700-800 toys are collected each year.

“Dr. York’s inspiration is just the need of our Valley here,” Dr. Jonathan Pallone said. “We have a lot of great people in our Valley and they understand the need for charity, and now this time of year more than ever. And we generate a ton of money and toys - and Dr. York’s first rule is everything stays local.”

The toys collected Saturday will be sperarated by age and given to families in need.

Anyone wanting to support the drive through a monetary donation can do so until Christmas.

