Annual Fayette County event raises money for 60 area food banks

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Over the weekend, a Fayette County event raised money for local food banks.

Empty Bowls at Venue 67 in Uniontown served soup and cookies from local restaurants.

Area schools donated ceramic bowls for people who came to the event to keep.

“They get a ceramic bowl to remember that there’s someone in Fayette County who only has a bowl of soup to eat for dinner. So they have that to remember when they’re eating,” said Lora Thresher, Empty Bowls coordinator.

Organizers say there are 20,000 people at risk of hunger in the county, including one in five children.

All proceeds from the event went to support 60 food banks in Fayette County.

This was the Fayette County Community Action Agency’s ninth event for the year.

