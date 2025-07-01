Another bout of scattered showers expected Tuesday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — A couple of heavier showers remain this evening, but largely quiet conditions are expected overnight with the loss of heating. It will remain warm and quite uncomfortable with temperatures only falling into the low 70s.

The cold front finally crosses on Tuesday, but with it will come another round of scattered storms, particularly during the early afternoon. The highest likelihood of storms will be roughly from Pittsburgh points south, with heavy rain and damaging winds as the primary risk. The overall flood threat should remain low given the faster speed of storms.

Finally, a fairly quiet stretch of weather will set up for the latter half of the week. A weak disturbance may bring a few thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, but high pressure should deliver a dry and warm holiday with rain-free conditions expected into most of the weekend.

Temperatures may again reach 90 degrees by Sunday.

