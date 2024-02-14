Another busy Shaler Township road to be restricted for gas line work

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A busy road in Shaler Township will be restricted this week for gas line work.

PennDOT said Mt. Royal Boulevard (Route 4019) will be down to a single lane for gas line work on Thursday, Feb. 15.

>> Gas line work expected to cause delays in Shaler Township

Single-lane alternating traffic will happen on Mt. Royal Boulevard between Carlisle Drive and West Pennview Street on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through mid-March, PennDOT said.

PennDOT is not involved in the work. People’s Natural Gas will be on site.

Back in January, crews began work to replace a gas line on Vilsack Road in Shaler Township.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

